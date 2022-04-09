Julian Brandt keeps Dortmund’s title hopes alive

Julian Brandt scored twice after coming on as a substitute to help Borussia Dortmund beat Stuttgart to keep their faint hopes of a Bundesliga crown alive.

The forward scored a goal either side of half-time to help his side put last weeks disappointment behind them with a 2-0 win away from home.

Dortmund, who lost 4-1 at home against Leipzig last week, suffered some bad luck right off the gate with Gio Reyna having to be taken off with a hamstring injury after just two minutes.

The American was replaced by Julian Brandt.

The visitors quickly recovered from the setback.

Raphael Guerreiro hit the post in the ninth minute to signal their intent before Brandt tapped in for the lead from an Erling Haaland pass in the 12th minute.

The Norwegian provided the assist but has not scored in his last five league matches, his longest goal drought in the Bundesliga.

With Stuttgart’s in-form striker Sasa Kalajdzic absent, they were on the back-foot after the break and Brandt struck again in the 71st minute.

The German rifled in from the edge of the box to give Dortmund a two-goal cushion.

Stuttgart, beaten for the first time in five league games, had a string of late chances but failed to capitalize.

Borna Sosa hit the crossbar before an unmarked Konstantinos Mavropanos sent his header wide.

The second-placed Dortmund are left with five games in the season. They maintained their slim title chances by sitting on 60 points, six behind Bayern Munich, who host Augsburg on Saturday.