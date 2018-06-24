JUI-S to contest polls on its electoral symbol, manifesto: Sami ul Haq

AKORA KHATTAK : Chief of his own faction, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-S), Maulana Sami ul Haq has said that the JUI-S will contest the general election on its electoral symbol and party manifesto.

He was speaking during a meeting of the political committee of the JUI-S here on Sunday. During the meeting issues of contacts with other political forces and joint political struggle came under discussion.

He said that the JUI-S has kicked off its election campaign and it can’t join hands with the secular, corrupt political forces which remained in coalition with governments that created hurdles in implementation of the constitution of Pakistan and Islamic system in letter and spirit.

Sami ul Haq said that the JUI-S presented its 17-point agenda to representatives of PTI and MMA for ending US interference, introducing Khilfat e Rashida like governance system and to implement rule of ‘shariah’ in Pakistan but no political force supported it.

He said that the JUI-S believes in on ground work to serve the nation instead of deceiving them through tall claims and hollow slogans.

The JUI-S chief said that his party always struggled against the politicians working on agenda of their foreign masters and will continue to resist them in future as well.

He said that the 17-point agenda of the JUI-S included making Pakistan a welfare state, provision of education, justice, medical treatment and employment to every countrymen and to improve judicial, economic and political system besides ensuring rights to minorities, free Pakistan of interference of imperialistic power, supporting the suppresses Muslims of the world, to protect rights of farmers and labourers.

Sami ul Haq claimed no political party has better manifesto as compared to JUI-S and masses will support it in the general election.