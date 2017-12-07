JUI-S declines to become part of MMA

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Causing serious blow to the Jamiat-ul-Ulema e Islam (JUI) secretary general Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s move to revive the Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal, a religious alliance that ruled the than NWFP for five years a decade back, the Central executive committee of JUI-S Wednesday ruled out joining the MMA and instead approved electoral alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) for next general elections.

Addressing a news conference after chairing the Majlis-e-Shura (CEC) meeting of the party her Wednesday evening, the chief of his own faction of JUI Maulana Samiul Haq said that principally, the JUI-S was ready for joining the PTI for next general elections.

“We are in fact in contact with all the religious parties of the country outside of the MMA and wanted to contest next elections from one platform”.

The cleric from Noshehra, the home town of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khan Khattak, announced.

He said that the MMA had failed to come up to the expectations of the people and he saw no chance to serve the masses in that alliance.

He said that Maulana Fazl wanted to run the MMA according to his own wish and plan adding his party the Shura (central working committee) rejected any alliance with the MMA.

The JUI-S chief his party was desirous to forge alliance of the religious parties, and all schools of thoughts gathered at Defense of Pakistan Council platform.” He said that the JUI-S was ready to work with all those forces that sincerely wanted supremacy of the Shariah in the country.