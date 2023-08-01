Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Grief and uncertainty gripped the Bajaur Tribal district and the Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam of PDM chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman continued mourning the death of its innocent workers as the death toll of the deadly explosion rose to 55 on Monday with more than 100 still undergoing treatment in Bajaur hospital, CMH Peshawar and LRH Peshawar.

The medics have described the condition of many injured as critical on Monday apprehending further hike in the death toll. On the other hand Police claimed to have got the breakthrough in the blast saying some one “specific” was the target.

A deadly explosion, believed to be a suicide in nature, ripping through the workers convention of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam in tribal district Bajaur, bordering Afghanistan, Sunday afternoon , it may be recalled, had left at least 42 people dead and over 200 seriously wounded. However the toll rose to 54 on Monday when around a dozen more victims succumbed to their injuries in various hospitals including CMH and Lady Reading Hospitals in Peshawar.

In fact the grief ridden people kept searching for their nearer and dearer ones in various hospitals as the authorities could, due to the mutilated condition of the bodies, hardly identify 38 bodies which were handed over to their heirs.

As the condemnation to the deadly Bajaur blast kept pouring on Monday, the United States, Saudi Arabia and Iran have strongly condemned the suicide bombing.

In a condolence statement issued by the US embassy, a US spokesman extended condolences to the families of the victims of the Bajaur blast. The lives of innocent people were lost in the blast, there is no place for such terrorism in a peaceful and democratic society, the statement said. The statement further said that the US stands with the people of Pakistan in these testing times against will continue supporting Islamabad in its efforts to combat terrorism

Saudi Arabia and Iran have also condemned the attack on the JUI-F rally in Bajaur. Both countries in their statements said terrorism in every form is punishable and vowed to continue supporting the people and the government of Pakistan in war against terror.