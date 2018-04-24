JUI-F’s ex-District Nazim involves in pre-poll rigging

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Central Leader of PPP from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Ex-Advisor to PM Asma Arbab Alamgir has alleged that Ghulam Ali, Ex-District Nazim Peshawar and leader of JUI-F was involved in pre-poll rigging. She claimed that Wadpaga, Nahqai and Kankola Union Councils have been excluded from NA-27 and UCs of the choice of JUI-F have been included in the constituency making the whole episode as the stark example of pre-poll riggings. ‘How can UCs in a constituency be changed on a simple application and that too without informing the other political parties’, she wondered.

‘Changes like these are a big question mark on the role of Election Commission’, she maintained, adding that the matter will be brought to the court of law and those involved will be exposed. She expressed these views while talking to media persons at a ceremony in which Moazzam Bacha, ex-candidate of PK-7 from the ruling PML-N joined the PPP.

Asma Arbab further said that a criminal negligence has been maintained by the officials of Election Commission on the issue and on the contrary have been supporting illegal and undue activities which tantamount to candid example of planned or pre-poll rigging in NA-27. She said that injustices like these will not be tolerated and doors of the High Court will be knocked for stopping injustices with the people of the area.