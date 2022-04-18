JUI-F wants ‘immediate elections’ even after Khan’s ouster: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that he plans on conveying to the new coalition setup his desire for “immediate” elections, just days after an alliance of the opposition parties ousted former prime minister Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the country’s new premier.

Fazl, who had been at the forefront of the former joint opposition’s endeavours to end the Khan government, was addressing his party workers in Islamabad when he said that the new government would operate for a year at the most.

“In this new setup, the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam has its own identity and we are telling them (coalition partners) that we still want elections immediately,” he added.

Referring to Khan but not naming him, Fazl continued: “Even though he is gone and we sent him packing, it is still our responsibility to return to the people the amanat that we struggled for.”