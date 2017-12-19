JUI-F to protest against FATA merger

Peshawar

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) Monday announced protest on December 30 against merger FATA with Khyber Pakhunkhwa at Faizabad Islamabad. The decision was taken here at Supreme Council meeting chaired by Chief JUIF, Maulana Fazlur Rehman which was attended by Federal Minister for Housing, Akram Khan Durrani and other leaders of the party.

In the meeting it was said that people of FATA were the main stakeholders who should decide merger with KP or have a separate province, but they were being deprived of their right. In the meeting it was also discussed that JUIF welcome all the decisions for the welfare of tribal people but will not accept the merger of FATA with KP. The party leaders decided to extend the earlier date of December 23 of protest and now would hold on December 30. Minister of State for States.—APP