JUI-F MPA stages protest in front of speaker’s dais

Peshawar

The provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday witnessed uproar when Mufti Said Janan of Jamiat Ulemai-e-Islam staged protest in front of the speaker’s dais against not releasing of gas and oil royalty for his constituency. The opposition benches joined the protest of JUIF MPA forcing Deputy Speaker Mehr Taj Roghani to adjourn the proceeding till Friday.

Mufti Said Janan said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) led provincial government was reluctant to release oil and gas royalty worth Rs108.5 million for his constituency in district Hangu. He said the provincial government had released same fund to other members of district Hangu and refused his funds.—APP