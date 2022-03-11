JUI-F MNA among 12 arrested as police storm Parliament Lodges

The Islamabad police on Thursday stormed the Parliament Lodges and arrested member Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F MNA Salahuddin Ayubi and eleven others. The police entered the lodges on a tip-off pertaining to the presence of volunteers of JUI-F’s subsidiary Ansarul Islam. About 10 to 12 workers of the party were apprehended following the failure of talks.

The law enforcement agency reportedly broke the door of the MNA’s room to arrest him. Meanwhile, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reportedly asked party’s workers to reach Islamabad and he also reached the lodges accompanied by other lawmakers.

Fazl earlier took to Twitter to claim that police wanted to “abduct” his party’s workers and his volunteers had arrived at the lodges to protect them. He added that his party wanted to “provide security to the MNAs itself.”

Meanwhile, talking to media persons, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that the situation was escalated by the political workers present at the scene.

He further said that he had directed police to maintain law and order at the scene and criticised the opposition for creating a scene at the lodges. According to Rashid, they are trying to contain the unrest so the situation does not go out of control prior.