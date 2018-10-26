JUI-F leader shot dead in Tank, Fazl condemns incident

TANK : A local leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) was killed when armed men opened firing on a vehicle here on Friday, police said.

The miscreants ambushed vehicle of JUI-F local leader Abdul Hameed Mehsud at New Sabzi Mandi Road in Tank. Abdul Hameed Mehsud was killed on the spot in the firing and the assailants fled the scene.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case into the incidents have started an investigation.

The JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman strongly condemning the murder of party leader has condoled with the bereaved family and directed to hunt and arrest the attackers.

Share on: WhatsApp