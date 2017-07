Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

The leaders of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (F) FATA have demanded the governor of Khyber Pakhunkhwa to take action to reopen the closed NADRA centers at Mir Ali and Miran Shah regions of North Waziristan.

Talking mediamen senior leader and press secretary of JUI-F FATA, Ahmad Saeed said that NADRA offices at of North Wazeristan were functional before the operation. He said these centers had been closed since the operation was launched in North Wazeristan.