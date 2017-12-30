JUI-F to endorse decision of FATA people over merger: Fazl

ISLAMABAD : Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman has said on Saturday that the political party would endorse whatever decision the people of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and tribal elders would reach over purported merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

JUI-F leader addressed a FATA conference today and in his speech, he said that parliament can amend the law and tribal elders can be pressurized but the people cannot be.

Rehman criticised his political opponents by asking them to make it clear if they were going to force the people to abide by the United States (US) for years to come. He said that JUI-F cannot permit any front to strike a deal at expense of Pakistan and the nation.

JUI-F asserted that he is willing to endure jailtime again for not compromising over principles after he was jailed during former dictator Musharraf’s tenure.

Orignally published by NNI