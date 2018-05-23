JUI-F blocks Express Way against FATA merger with KP

Protesters holding banners inscribed with ‘Go merge Go’

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

A large number of leaders and activists of (JUI-F) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F, Fata grand alliance and Khyber Union blocked Peshawar Torkham express way at Hamza Baba Chok in Landikotal to protest against the possible merger of Fata in (KP) Khyber Pakhunkhwa. The protesters gathered in the leadership of Mufti Muhammad Ijaz Shinwari, the general secretary of JUI-Fat Hamza Baba square where they blocked Peshawar Torkham express way for all sort of traffic to record their protest against the possible merger of Fata regions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Addressing to the protesters the JUI-F General Secretary Mufti Muhammad Ijaz Shinwari, JUI-F leader Said Kabir Afridi, Fata grand alliance supreme leader Khan Marjan and the president of Khyber Union, Bazar Gul Afridi said that the merger of Fata regions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was unacceptable to the millions people of Fata. The leaders said and criticized the government that KP province was already backward thus merging the Fata in KP would more increase the miseries and issues of Fata people.

The protesters were holding banner inscribed with their demands and shouting slogans like ‘Go FCR Go’ ‘Go merge Go’. They demanded and favored separate status for Fata region instead to merge it in KP province. The leaders also criticized the member of national assembly Shaji Gul Afridi who was favoring the merger of Fata in KP. They said Shaji Gul Afridi was politically immature and that the people of Fata had rejected the merger of Fata.

The leaders threaten if the government announced the merger of Fata in KP, they would launch protests and would block all high ways in the major cities of country. A large number of Trucks traveling back from Afghanistan and loaded trucks on way to Afghanistan were trapped due to road blockade which was reopened after 2 hours.