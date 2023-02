A leader and election candidate of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam was shot dead in Peshawar on Saturday. Unidentified gunmen targeted JUI’s local leader Maulana Ijaz in Peshawar’s suburban area of Mashookhel as he came out of his house to offer Fajr prayers in a mosque.

Maulana Ijaz had contested elections from PK-72 and was again a candidate of the JUI. The police took the body in custody and sent it for post-mortem.