Jufelhurst school to be restored to its historical significance: Mehtab

City Reporter

Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that Sindh Government will restore historical significance of Jufelhurst school Soldier Bazzar and it will also be made a model school so that no one can dare to occupy it illegally and disturb the studies of the students. This he said while talking to media men during visit to Jufelhurst school Soldier Bazzar here on Thursday, said a statement. On this occasion minister for culture and tourism Syed Sardar Ahmed Shah and Secretary Education Schools Abdul Aziz Uqaili were also present.

He said that school’s external view would be intact and curriculum activities would not be disturbed either.

Replying to a query, Jam Mehtab Dahar said that an inquiry was conducted, investigations were made, arrests were also made and on the recommendations of CTD report, CM Sindh took immediate steps.

He added, ‘on the directives of CM Sindh, the work was expedited and only in three months all obstacles were removed.

While talking to media Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that the school was established in 1931 and unfortunately due to lack of awareness on the issue we had to face many problems.

He said that across the world archaeology was taught as a subject and in Sindh heritage committee was formed in 1994 and a number of renowned archaeologists were part to it and it was fully operational.

He added, ‘From Shikarpur to Karachi all Sindh is a heritage and due to lack of resources we are unable to declare certain sites as archaeological sites.

He was of the opinion that since 2011 archaeology was a federal domain and in a short period it was difficult for us to counter all the issues.