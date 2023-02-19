Judiciary’s leniency to Imran questioned

Pakistan Muslim League-N lawmaker Rana Mashhood on Saturday questioned the judiciary’s leniency towards former prime minister Imran Khan. “Why and under which law the judges are giving opportunities to Imran Khan,” he questioned. Citing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman’s cases and recent proceedings on his protective bail pleas, Mashhood said it is “shameful when we hear the judges saying we will grant him one or two days’ opportunity”.

Talking to the media at the Pakistan Bar Counsel office, the lawmaker further warned that if such “leniency continues then every murderer and burglar will demand to be treated in a similar manner tomorrow”, adding that Imran’s cases should be dealt with in accordance with the law. Shedding light on the alleged recent audio of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, he demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to take suo muto notice of the matter.