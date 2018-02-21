Judiciary shouldn’t care for those fighting for their personal ends: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the judiciary must perform its duties in accordance with the oath of their office and should not be cowed down or care for those who were fighting for their personal ends.

Speaking at a reference in memory of former Information Secretary of the JI, Safdar Ali Chaudhry at Mansoora auditorium on Tuesday, Sirajul Haq said that the entire nation stood behind the judiciary in the prevailing situation.

He said that the 2018 was the year of a test for the nation. For the last seventy years, the rulers had been pursuing their personal goals at the cost of national objectives. He said that if the nation once again voted the corruption mafia and the plunderer, it won’t be able to get rid of the problems of lawlessness, poverty, ignorance and unemployment.

Paying homage to late Safdar Ali Chaudhry, the JI chief said that the deceased was not the name of an individual but he was a missionary and had worked for an Islamic revolution throughout his life, and he would live forever as a stalwart of the Pakistan ideology.

Those who paid tributes to the deceased included JI senior leaders Ch. Muhammad Aslam Saleemi, Hafiz Muhammad Idrees, Liaqat Baloch, besides eminent coloumnist Dr Husain Ahmed Piracha and senor journalist Rauf Tahir.

The JI chief said that in the upcoming Senate Elections, the bidding of the assembly members was going on openly and the Election Commission stood like a silent spectator.

He said if the feudal lords and capitalists won the Senate seats with the power of their wealth, the entire electoral system would be doomed. He said that in the past, there were Pajero groups but now the Helicopter and aero plane mafias had emerged. He said if no attempt was made to control this phenomenon, the masses would lose confidence in the election system.

He said it was the public complaint that the assemblies were not doing legislation. He said if traders and plunderers returned to the assemblies, they could not be expected to fame laws as their entire attention would be a mass wealth.

Sirajul Haq said that the JI was not fighting for power and its sole objective was the Islamic system. He said that in the past, if any ruler had taken any step in towards Islamic system, the JI had welcomed it.

Orignally published by INP