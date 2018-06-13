Judiciary is custodian of democracy

Multan

PTI Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that judiciary was the custodian of democracy and was performing well in Asghar Khan case. Addressing an Iftar-dinner held in his honour here, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that masses wanted Asghar Khan case to come to its logical end soon.

Appreciating NAB performance, PTI Vice Chairman said that he was in favour of accountability across the board including PML- N, PPP and PTI as no one was above the law. He said that both PML- N and PPP ruled Punjab and Sindh provinces respectively for a decade but failed to deliver.

PTI senior leader informed that he had been voicing his concern during last five years that PML-N government should control economy, adding that it had been making false claims of having control over economy.—APP