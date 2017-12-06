Judiciary, institutions hold different criteria for Sindh and Punjab: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD : Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Shah said on Wednesday that the judiciary and other state institutions hold different criteria and principles of justice for Sindh and Punjab.

Shah, a leader of Pakistan Peoples Party, said that there have been no arrests of Nawaz Sharif’s family, nor have their names been put in the Exit Control List despite serious graft cases against them.

He added that former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Memon voluntarily presented himself before the court but he is not getting justice.

Referring to the accountability court cases against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and his family, the leader of the opposition said that the cases are a test for the judiciary.

“This is a test for the Supreme Court…from now on dual standards of justice won’t continue,” he said.

The PPP believes that the federal government, through the National Accountability Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency, is taking undue action against its leaders.

Memon was arrested by NAB on October 23, after hours of being holed up in court premises in a Rs5.6 billion corruption case.

He appreciated the release of Justice Najfi report into Model Town killings.

Opposition Leader said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has put down the pride of those parties who claimed to hold big rallies.

Talking about PPP rally at Parade Ground, Khursheed Shah said that half workers were present inside the venue and half were outside the ground. Caravans from other cities were unable to reach the spot due to traffic jam, he continued. The leader said that more than 50,000 people missed the rally as they were stuck at National Highway.

Khursheed Shah further expressed hope that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will do politics like his grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Orignally published by INP