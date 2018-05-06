Judiciary guardian of constitution: CJP

Ban on rallies of proscribed bodies recommended

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Reducing adjudication tiers, discouraging unnecessary adjournment requests and utilising forensic sciences for the expeditious disposal of backlog of cases were among several key recommendations made at the 8th Judicial Conference that concluded at the Supreme Court of Pakistan Building in Islamabad on Saturday.

The final day of the two-day event saw five groups featuring judges from all over Pakistan partake in discussions — at the end of which, their recommendations were ratified as the Islamabad Declaration 2018.

One of the groups outlined the strategy for delay reduction and expeditious disposal of backlog of cases. The Justice Azmat Saeed-chaired group suggested that the currently four-tiered adjudication system be shortened to just three.

The group further said that unnecessary adjournments sought by counsel should be discouraged and only be allowed in exceptional circumstances.

“It is of utmost importance that the communication between bar councils and bar associations is enhanced so that neither unnecessary adjournments are sought nor granted by the courts,” they stated.

“It is imperative that the use of Information Technology is implemented in different aspects of our justice system, in areas such as registration of electronic FIRs, electronic record of case documents, case scheduling and judgments,” they added.

Another group recommended improvements that can be made in the imparting of legal education while also pushing for uniform selection criteria for judicial officers in the country.

An effective dispute resolution mechanism in the context of China Pakistan Economic Corridor was also discussed and proposed by a separate group.

A number of recommendations regarding the revamping of the criminal justice system were also made, chiefly among which were specialisation and accountability of police, maintaining of crime statistics and development of standard operating procedures for dealing with terrorist attacks.

Proscribed organisations must be banned to hold meetings while their leaders barred from contesting elections, these were the recommendations of the 8th Judicial Conference in Islamabad on Saturday.

“It is also proposed that enforced disappearance and extra-judicial killing are crimes and those responsible for the commission of such acts must be prosecuted as criminals,” said the Islamabad Declaration evolved at the conclusion of the conference.

Later, addressing the concluding session of the two-day huddle, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar said that judiciary is committed to secure and preserve the Constitution of Pakistan.

The CJP said judiciary has a great respect for the legislature, which is the second organ of the state. The courts are the custodian of the fundamental rights of the people of Pakistan.

The judiciary, he maintained, is duty bound to protect people’s rights as enshrined in the Constitution. He also termed dispensation of justice as the topmost responsibility of the institution.

Justice Nisar said the judiciary has the powers of inbuilt judicial review in case of a violation of fundamental rights by the executive or constitutional violation by the legislature.

He termed the Alternative Dispute Resolution system as inevitable to resolve disputes as courts are so overburdened.

Justice Nisar directed the Attorney General of Pakistan to ensure implementation of recommendations in an expeditious manner.

“Judiciary will never violate its oath,” the chief justice said at the closing session of the Judicial Conference. “We are very fortunate to have a constitution. Rule of law ensures success and progress in societies.”

The chief justice said that the preface of the constitution says that the country should be run by elected representatives, hence we respect the parliament.

“We are a guardian of basic rights of the people of Pakistan and justice dispensation is our basic responsibility,” he said.

The chief justice announced to form a committee to ensure implementation on the recommendations given in the Judicial Conference.