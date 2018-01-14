Judicial system needs major overhaul: CJP

Justice be based on law, instead of choices; Democracy directs us not to intervene in legislative matters

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar has said that they have the responsibility to provide justice on time, in accordance with the law and are to provide justice based on law and not on choices.

Addressing Sindh Judicial Conference here, the Chief Justice said that, unfortunately, the orders being announced at present, are based on choices, instead of the law. “Unfortunately, our judicial forum is being criticised, for which one of the reasons is delay [in cases],” Justice Nisar said.

He said that it was their duty to learn the law and implement it. “A Supreme Court judge may have more powers, but responsibilities are the same for everyone.” The chief justice said that people complain of not being delivered justice on time, adding, “There are several reasons for this.”

He said that around 150 cases are referred to a judge everyday, while they are asked about reforms pertaining to several laws, ruling out that the judiciary is not responsible for delay in case verdicts.

“Does the institution meant to provide justice not have the right that it should be provided things to facilitate it,” Justice Nisar questioned.

“A judge has only 6 working hours and he has only a few minutes for each case,” he noted. “A judge alone cannot be declared responsible for delay, after burdening him so much.”

The chief justice said: “The number of pending cases is high. Even if a verdict is announced in each case in two minutes, the overall number of cases can’t be concluded.”

He said, “I don’t have to make laws, someone else has to do it. I am only to elaborate them.” Justice Nisar further said that it was parliament’s job to make legislation, questioning, “Who is to bring reforms in laws?”

Earlier, addressing the media in Karachi, the Chief Justice said it is crucial for the judiciary not to intervene in the legislative matters and focus on serving justice faster.

Commending Punjab’s justice system, the CJP said that he sees good work there and Punjab has as they have taken assistance from Punjab Information Technology into fold and formed model courts.

The chief justice started his mission by visiting the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi where he offered Fateha and prayed for the country’s success, peace and tranquility. He pledged to take judicial reforms to fruition expeditiously so that the general public begins to reap the benefits of this initiative as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, during the hearing of the VVIP Movement case, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar presided over a three-member bench at the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry for hearing of VVIP movement case. The CJP remarked, “no matter who the VVIP movement is for, the residents of the city should not be affected by it.”

During the hearing, CJP asked Inspector General Sindh of the difficulties faced by people of Karachi due to roads blockade. “What are the rights of the civilians who live here, AD Khowaja?” questioned Justice Nisar during the hearing.

IG Sindh replied saying there are certain protocols and laws attached to VVIP movement. “I am also a VVIP, but the roads don’t get blocked when I am travelling,” CJP remarked. “Not all roads are closed, for the safety of the movement, we organize and close off traffic for not more than two minutes,” AD Khowaja replied.

CJP then directed Khowaja to submit an affidavit with information that roads will not be continuously blocked for civilians during VVIP movement and then said the affidavit will be evaluated by the bench in the best interest of the residents.