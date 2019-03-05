Judicial remand of Khawaja Brothers extended till 19th

Lahore

Judicial remand of Khawaja brothers indulged in Paragon Housing Scheme case has been extended till March 19 by an accountability court. According to details, Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique appeared before an accountability court today (Monday) in Paragon Housing case.

The court, demanding submission of copies of pertaining documents in the case, extended judicial remand of the politician brothers till March 19. After the hearing concluded, the prominent leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) talked to media outside the AC. During his talk, Saad Rafique said that the ongoing cases against them were ‘revenge’.

“We raised the standard of government institutions but did not get any reward for it. It is a tradition in this country that whoever works for it gets punished. However, we have no sorrow for it”, said Saad Rafique.

Addressing the tensions between Pakistan and India which seem to have settled down a bit in the last couple of days, the former railways’ minister said that the opposition played a more responsible role to counter the situation compared to the federal government.—INP

