Judicial remand of Ahad Cheema extended

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of the former director-general of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Ahad Cheema, for 14 days in assets case.

Earlier, the statement of a prosecution witness was recorded in the case. The accountability court summoned more witnesses in the next hearing of the case.

During the hearing, NAB prosecutor told the court that the former Lahore Development Authority DG has illegal assets in and outside the country by using names of his family members.

According to anti-graft watchdog, Cheema possesses assets worth Rs 600 million and had failed to satisfy the accountability bureau regarding his sources of income. The properties owned by the ex-DG Lahore Development Authority allegedly include several plots in various housing schemes in Lahore and Islamabad, agricultural lands, flats, and houses, according to the NAB. The properties were mostly registered in names of his mother, wife and other relatives.

Cheema was arrested in February over charges of misusing his authority by awarding Ashiana Housing contract worth Rs14 billion to Lahore Casa Developers, that was ineligible for the contract.