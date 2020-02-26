Judicial Reforms to ensure dispensation of speedy justice in AJK: CJ

Mirpur (Ajk)

Kashmir Press Club Mirpur on Wednesday hosted a farewell / reception meeting in honor of the Chief Justice of AJK Justice Ch. Muhammad Ibrahim Zia on the eve of his retirement from service on maturity of age with effects from March 31 this year.

Chief Justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir Justice Ch. Muhammad Ibrahim Zia and the senior most judge of the apex court Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan have addressed the meeting.

“The recently introduced judicial reforms on the orders of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir will directly benefit the common litigant through the delivery of speedy and inexpensive justice from superior to the subordinate judiciary to the aspirant in Azad Jammu Kashmir,”The speakers said.

The ceremony was also addressed by Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, Judge of the AJK Supreme Court, Kashmir Press Club President Sajaad Jaraal, Secretary General Ch. Pervez Shehzad and others.

On this occasion,the Kashmir Press Club President Sajaad Jaraal and senior most journalists Altaf Hamid Rao, President JKUJ Hafiz Maqsood, President CUJ Zafeer Baba, Raja Habib Ullah and Member Board of Governors AJK Press Foundation Arshad Mahmood Butt and others lauded the meritorious role of the Chief Justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Zia for devising the judicial reforms in AJK, during and before the terms of his office as Judge and Chief Justice of the apex court of the state primarily for ensuring the dispensation of quick and inexpensive justice to the needy through various measures maintaining the supremacy of law and justice in the State.

“The judiciary of Azad Jammu & Kashmir has the long distinguished career and role maintaining the supremacy of law and justice through making historical decisions in various cases – which (the verdicts) they were mentioned and referred to by the superior judiciary of Pakistan and even India too”, they underlined.

Chief Justice of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Justice Muhammad Ibrkahim Zia said media has the same significance as fourth pillar of the state as the judiciary was responsible to ensure the supremacy of law and justice in latter and spirit besides for the delivery of quick and inexpensive justice.

He revealed that in the recent judicial reforms, the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir, through recent judgments in to the case,had stipulated / fixed the time frame of making verdict and judgments on the under trial cases – vis-a vis the respective nature of the cases.—APP