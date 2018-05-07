Judicial moot

THE 8th judicial conference which concluded in the federal capital on Saturday came up with a comprehensive declaration envisaging a series of tangible proposals which if implemented in letter and in spirit will not only help achieve the long cherished dream of providing expeditious justice to the masses and improve overall security situation but also help reap real dividends offered by multi billion dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

This year’s judicial conference was particularly significant in the context that one thematic session was particularly dedicated to the CPEC in order to find solutions to hiccups that may come in the way of the mega corridor project. Referring to regional, economic integration and an effective dispute resolution mechanism in the context of CPEC, the declaration adopted by the moot very pertinently suggested developing multi-model transport law and infrastructure to increase the significance of Pakistan’s position as a transit state for trade between Central Asian Republics, specifically, modernisation of the law on carriage of goods by sea. The declaration also discussed the establishment of a multi-tier Regional Arbitration Centre, aimed at resolving disputes that may arise. The steps announced in the conference also reflect that the judiciary is all set to protect the corridor project on the legal front by not allowing any impediment coming its way. The moot recommended that proscribed organisations must be banned to hold meetings while their leaders barred from contesting elections. It also proposed that enforced disappearance and extra-judicial killing are crimes and those responsible for the commission of such acts must be prosecuted as criminals.

Another important proposal furnished at the moot was pertaining to the recruitment process of judicial officers and police reforms. Currently, lawyers having some years of experience are elevated to the seat of justice and for this reason the young law graduates aspiring to become judge have to adopt practice to achieve its ultimate ambition. The moot has emphasised the need for a uniform centralised entrance examination system equivalent to the CSS examination for induction of judicial officers. In our view, this examination system should allow the young graduates enter the examination without any restriction of experience. We believe that with reforms in legal education coupled with a comprehensive training programme followed by strict examination can prepare the young lot for the seat of justice. Similarly, police reforms envisaging proper training of personnel in handling the cases will prove to be milestone in ensuring early disposal of cases. Given the commitment shown by honourable CJP Mian Saqib Nisar most recently to his cause, we have no doubt in saying that recommendations of the moot will be given practical shape at the earliest for betterment of the country and people.

