Judicial Magistrate grants three-day remand of two Chinese

Staff Reporter

The two Chinese national who was detained over alleged involvement in ATM skimming scam, has been remanded into custody for three days by the officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The two suspects appeared before a judicial magistrate here on Thursday. Later, the court granted their physical remand to FIA.

Earlier, a case was registered against two Chinese over their alleged involvement in automated teller machine (ATM) skimming, according to FIA officials.

The officials informed that the two suspects were caught red-handed Wednesday night, adding that the suspects had installed a smuggling device at an ATM on Karachi’s Abdullah Haroon Road.