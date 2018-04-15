Judicial inquiry of attack on residence of Justice Ejazul Hassan be held: PML

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain and senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi have condemned attack on the residence of Mr. Justice Ejazul Hassan of the Supreme Court in the strongest possible words and expressed heartfelt concern over this incident.

In a joint statement issued on Sunday, they said that judicial inquiry be held to expose the real culprits of this heinous act.

Expressing complete solidarity with the judiciary on behalf of Pakistan Muslim League, they said that today entire nation is standing with the judiciary for supremacy of the Constitution and the law and those responsible for such deplorable activities will gain nothing, coward enemies of the institutions should remember that none of their such tactics can succeed, judiciary has no gun or “tope”, it redresses the grievances of the oppressed and upholds justice and law through its constitutional and legal verdicts because of which supremacy of law is established in any society and which pains those not caring for the Constitution and law.

Emphasizing on the immediate arrest of culprits involved in this attack and fully exposing them, the PML leaders said that on this attack we fully support the stance and reaction of the lawyers’ organizations.

Orignally published by NNI