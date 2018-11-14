Judicial forum unbolted reality of empty promises by PTI

Staff Reporter

Advisor to CM on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the highest judicial forum SC had unbolted the reality of so called and empty promises of PTI. This he observed while commenting on working of the PTI led Govt that only big promises without realities and against the people, aspirations and hopes.

It all were broken by themselves in front of judiciary and the public, it creates a lot of confusion and bigger the problem of masses further enhances their disappointments.

The Advisor Information further has said that those are some who are given empty promises and hopes to the public in the name of “Tabdeeli” as in past but people are now fully aware and sensible will not come to their false slogans and further trap and will not be foolish again and again.

He lashed out that Tabeedli men were projected “Sonami” but now it seems that was the combination of misbehaving and fraud too. The Advisor Information has said that the inflation and unemployment had been increased as CJ of SC had also declared their poor Governance and working with zero progress.

PPP had always provided jobs to the unemployed and relief to masses which is exemplary in every tenure and was working always for the people interest while PTI consisting of bad manner and rude people leadership had always imposes wrong and against the people’s decisions over them, the advisor added.

