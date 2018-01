New Delhi

A Delhi court, Friday, extended till February 5 the judicial custody of Shahid Yousuf, the son of prominent freedom leader, Syed Salahuddin, arrested in a six-year-old fake case.

Special Judge O P Saini extended the custody after in-camera proceedings in the case. Shahid Yousuf, 42, was arrested by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) on October 24 after summoning him to its headquarters in New Delhi for questioning.—KMS