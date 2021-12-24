Judicial custody of Khurram extended

Amid calls from the various international human rights organization seeking an immediate release of prominent Kashmiri human rights defender, Khur-ram Parvez, the Delhi court on Thursday extended his judicial custody till January 21, 2022.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Khurram Parvez was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on November 22, 2021, following a raid by the sleuths of India’s infamous National Investigation Agency (NIA) at his resi-dence and office in Srinagar.

After spending a month in the NIA jail, the Delhi court has extended his custody, today, Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD) said in a tweet. “Amid UN experts calling for his immediate release, a Delhi court today ex-tended Khurram’s judicial custody till 21st January 2022,” the federation said in the tweet.

Reiterating the call to release Khurram Parvez, the federation said, it stands in solidarity with the human rights defenders. “Those speaking for justice cannot be silenced,” the federation added.

Earlier, on Wednesday, a Twitter storm was started by various human rights organizations urg-ing the Indian government to immediately release the activist as the activist had completed a month in the NIA custody.—KMS