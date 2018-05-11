Judicial council can hold open trial against judges, SC rules

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) can hear a case against a judge in an open court — given that the judge on trial waives his/her right for in-camera proceedings, a five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday.

The bench, while hearing petitions filed by Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the Islamabad High Court and Justice Farrukh Irfan of the Lahore High Court, said that the Supreme Judicial Council , for other reasons, may still decide to hold proceedings in-camera even if the accused waives the right.

It asked the council to hear the requests by the petitioners again and decide on them in light of the new observations.