Judicial commission to investigate Arshad Sharif’s tragic death: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced that he had decided to form a judicial commission to investigate the tragic death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Nairobi, Kenya.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said that he had decided to form a judicial commission to determine the facts of the tragic death of the renowned journalist transparently and conclusively.

I have decided to form a Judicial Commission to hold an inquiry into the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in order to determine the facts of the tragic incident in a transparent & conclusive manner. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 25, 2022

She also said that the dead body of the slain journalist had been dispatched to Pakistan from Kenya.

Separately, the Foreign Office, in a statement, said: “The mortal remains of the late journalist are being repatriated from Nairobi tonight on board flight departing Nairobi at 1:25 am for Doha.”

Meanwhile, PML-N’s official Twitter handle informed that the Prime Minister has decided to conduct a judicial inquiry headed by a High Court judge.

After the incident, a Kenyan news agency had also confirmed that the journalist had been shot dead on Sunday night along the Nairobi-Magadi highway in what police termed a “mistaken identity” case.

“Arshad Sharif was shot in the head and killed by police after he and his driver allegedly breached a roadblock that had been set up to check on motor vehicles using the route,” the news stated.

Later, addressing a press conference, the chairperson of Kenya’s Independent Policing Oversight Authority, Ann Makori, said that a “rapid response team” had been dispatched to investigate the killing of the journalist.

