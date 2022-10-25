Judicial commission to investigate Arshad Sharif’s tragic death: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced that he had decided to form a judicial commission to investigate the tragic death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Nairobi, Kenya.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said that he had decided to form a judicial commission to determine the facts of the tragic death of the renowned journalist transparently and conclusively.

She also said that the dead body of the slain journalist had been dispatched to Pakistan from Kenya.

Separately, the Foreign Office, in a statement, said: “The mortal remains of the late journalist are being repatriated from Nairobi tonight on board flight departing Nairobi at 1:25 am for Doha.”

Meanwhile, PML-N’s official Twitter handle informed that the Prime Minister has decided to conduct a judicial inquiry headed by a High Court judge.

After the incident, a Kenyan news agency had also confirmed that the journalist had been shot dead on Sunday night along the Nairobi-Magadi highway in what police termed a “mistaken identity” case.

“Arshad Sharif was shot in the head and killed by police after he and his driver allegedly breached a roadblock that had been set up to check on motor vehicles using the route,” the news stated.

Later, addressing a press conference, the chairperson of Kenya’s Independent Policing Oversight Authority, Ann Makori, said that a “rapid response team” had been dispatched to investigate the killing of the journalist.

