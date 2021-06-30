‘Judicial activism’ has cost Pak billions of dollars: Fawad

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday stressed the need for judicial reforms and slammed recent high court decisions banning the social media app TikTok as well as setting aside the appointment of the National Bank of Pakistan president.

In a tweet, the minister said the country would never be able to come out of an economic crisis unless judicial reforms were implemented.

“My head is spinning after reading about the decision to ban TikTok and remove the NBP president.

What are our courts doing? The country has already suffered losses worth billons of dollars due to judicial activism,” the minister said.

Fawad Chaudhry lashed out at the Sindh High Court’s verdict banning TikTok across Pakistan till July 8, terming it “judicial activism”.

The high court issued an order Monday to suspend the video-sharing app TikTok across Pakistan till July 8, nearly three months after the country had lifted a ban imposed on it.

Taking to Twitter, Chaudhry warned of consequences Pakistan will face in case it did not carry out judicial reforms.

“I’m baffled after reading yesterday’s verdicts on suspension of TikTok and the removal of the NBP president, and can’t help but wonder: what are our courts doing?” asked the information minister.