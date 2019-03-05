Judicial Activism discussed at KLF

Staff Reporter

Participating in a panel discussion on the issue of Judicial Activism on the second day of the Karachi Literature Festival, Pakistan’s well-known defence analyst, security expert and retired Pakistan Army officer Ikram Sehgal, said the country had seen a lot of judicial activism in the past few years as compared to the judicial restraint exercised before. He said that one such example of judicial activism was when blatant crimes in the cities went unchecked and could not be reined in.

Referring to his fellow panellist Jamil Yusuf, Ikram Sehgal said he was an unsung hero of the country since, in the early 1990s, when there were many murders and kidnappings and the police was unable to control them, it was eventually Jamil Yusuf who helped bring to the fore the Rangers to curb the onslaught of crime.

“The coordination between the Rangers and the army stopped the menace in the city and province,” Ikram Sehgal explained during the discussion.

