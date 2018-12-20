Judgment reserved on anchor’s bail plea

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday reserved its judgment on a post arrest bail plea of anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood in a case pertaining to alleged embezzlement in Pakistan Television (PTV). Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani conducted hearing on bail plea of anchor who was also a former managing director of state-run TV channel.

During hearing, Federal Investigation Agency apprised the bench that the accused had recorded no statement in the scam.

After hearing the arguments, the bench reserved its judgment in above matter.—APP

