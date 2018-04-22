Judges will quit if democracy attacked: CJP

We have to eliminate discriminatory culture; Transfer of Punjab university land to govt suspended

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday, while rubbishing the idea of a ‘judicial martial law’, said all 17 judges of the Supreme Court would step down if anyone tries to “harm” the country.

“This could be someone’s heart’s desire, but people should not think that we are doing anything to usher in ‘judicial martial law’ in the country,” the chief justice said while addressing an event at Lahore’s Aiwan-i-Iqbal.

“There is no such thing in the Constitution, and we will not do anything that is not by the book,” the CJP said, before adding that no one in the country would let the judges do such a thing.

“I earlier said that if any such move is made, I will leave my post. Today, I am saying that if anyone tries to harm this country, all 17 judges of the Supreme Court will no longer continue in their posts.”

He also stated unequivocally that the court will not take any pressure. “This country is a democratic state. Allama Iqbal and the Quaid-i-Azam dreamt of it as a democratic state, and so it shall remain,” he said.

“We will fight for the nation’s rights and the day we feel that the country does not stand with us, we will give our posts up,” Justice Nisar stated. “I promise this nation that I will do whatever is in my power for this country,” he added.

“Nations with no countries of their own are unfortunate. We should thank the Almighty that we have a country to call our own, which the Quaid [Muhammad Ali Jinnah] and Iqbal fought for us to get,” Justice Nisar said.

“We did not get Pakistan as charity. We had to fight hard and sacrifice blood, sweat and tears to build this country. However, this country today is not being given its due importance.”

“In my eye, education is the most important issue of all. Those nations which have educated their youth are leading the world today. We, on the other hand, are shutting educational institutions down instead of creating new ones to cater to our needs,” the chief justice said.

Referring to the Punjab University case he had ruled on earlier in the day, Justice Nisar said, “80 canals of land from a university were taken away to build a grid station. How will this nation flourish until we give our youth the education they need to excel.”

Lamenting that the vision of Pakistan had shattered, the top judge said, addressing an event honouring Allama Iqbal, that had Quaid-e-Azam been alive today, the conditions of the country would have been significantly different

“How unlucky are those who don’t have a land of their own?” he questioned. “Your judiciary is totally independent. As the father of the institution, I promise you to not come under anyone’s pressure. I am astonished to see media personnel talking about martial law. Who will impose martial law?” he questioned, adding that Jinnah only advocated democracy.

The top judge stated that the state of hospitals in KP and Punjab is unsatisfactory. “There are no ultrasound machines in hospitals, no female staff in KP for an ultrasound. The hospitals do not have CCU wards,” added Justice Nisar, adding that these are fundamental rights and should be provided to the citizens according to the Constitution.

The top judge also added that the judiciary will fight for people’s rights and the two most important elements of a progressive nation are leaders and education. “I am in contact with all institutions and courts and we are reviewing progress,” he said further.

The chief justice further stated that people turn to courts when oppressed and there are several cases pending. He also said that cases can’t be dealt with so fast because of multiple factors. “Justice needs to come from our mind and not from computers,” he added.

“Transfer of property, the law of accusation, and other laws are outdated, swift justice is expected with outdated laws. We deal with ordinary cases and then are alleged for not taking cases regarding these issues. I am the CJP of the masses and of the state,” he added. The sanctity of vote is to serve the nation whereas the responsibility to provide basic rights is on the state, he added.

“Have I done something wrong while working for the provision of basic rights? I do not have the right to increase the number of my judges. I should be provided with resources,” the CJP declared.

The CJP stressed over the importance and significance of equal education. “The nations receiving education are progressing in the world. We have to eliminate the discriminatory culture. Providing equal system of education to all is the responsibility of the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, the transfer of University of Punjab land to the provincial government was suspended after Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry took action against it on Saturday.

A two-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, also summoned more details pertaining to the issue from the Punjab government. The court also summoned the members of the University syndicate that was responsible for selling the land.