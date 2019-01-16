Judges waiting to dispense justice: Khosa

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who will take oath as the next chief justice of Pakistan on Friday, while hearing a case regarding lawyers’ strikes observed that judges are waiting to dispense justice but lawyers have “stopped working”.

District judiciary lawyers in Islamabad have been on strike since December 2018 over the issue of rotation of judges of the sessions court. They are demanding rotation i.e. transfer of the judges of the lower courts to the subordinate judiciary of four provincial high courts and posting of judges from these high courts to Islamabad on deputation.

The government has proposed that instead of posting judges to other provinces, they may be transferred to federal government departments and ministries in Islamabad. But the Islamabad Bar Association president deems the proposal unacceptable since a well-connected judge may rejoin the district judiciary any time after his posting in any government department.

