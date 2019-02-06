Judges review SC’s performance

Staff Reporter

A full court meeting under Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa’s stewardship was held at the Supreme Court here on Wednesday to review the court’s performance in terms of dispensation of justice and disposal of cases.

The meeting’s attendees, in a joint declaration, noted that during 2018 the apex court received 6,407 petitions and decided 6,342 cases, whereas 40,535 cases are still pending.

The judges expressed their satisfaction over the institution’s performance, its disposal rate and discussed different strategies, ways and means to bring improvements in case management.

They underlined the need to categorise the cases in order to diminish the backlog of cases and to make efforts to improve the dispensation of justice. The full court recommended that special benches should be constituted to deal with different categories of cases, adjournments should be discouraged, appeals should be fixed in chronological order and reviews must be fixed in the next week subject to the availability of judges.

The judges also agreed that video link connectivity between the Supreme Court and its branch registries should be created to facilitate lawyers in presenting their arguments.

At the onset of the meeting, the judges congratulated the chief justice for assuming the highest judicial office.

Justice Khosa, in reciprocation, thanked his fellow judges and appreciated their commitment for the dispensation of justice to the public.

