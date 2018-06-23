Judges need to be extra careful in dispensing justice: PM

A batch of 41 under-training (Pre-Service) Civil Judges/Judicial Magistrates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy called on Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk here at the Prime Minister Office Friday.

The Prime Minister welcomed the newly inducted judicial officers and congratulated them on their induction into judiciary.

The Prime Minister said that the trial court was the foundation and the judges need to be extra careful in dispensing justice to the people at these courts.

The Prime Minister also briefed the officers about the functions and mandate of the caretaker government.

Prime Minister Mulk appreciated the efforts of past and present management of the KP Judicial Academy for their valuable contribution towards development of Judicial Academy and ensuring quality training of the newly inducted judicial officers.

The Prime Minister also had an interactive session with the trainee officers.—APP

