Judges, military to remain outside of new accountability law

NAB cases to be shifted to NAC: Law Minister

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Despite opposition by Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf and Jamaat-e-Islami, the government appears determined with the support of some parties to replace National Accountability Bureau with National Accountability Commission

The Parliamentary Committee formed to review National Accountability Ordinance held its meeting here on Wednesday in which it was agreed unanimously that the judiciary and military not to be held accountable under the new proposed accountability law.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari said all parties had agreed on the move as both institutions had their own systems for dispensing justice to their members.

The accountability law aimed at leaving no sacred cows untouched was intended to ensure across-the-board accountability and bring judges and generals within the purview of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). However, earlier in October, the PTI and Muttahida Qaumi Movement frustrated the nearly year-long process of drafting legislation with a U-turn during the 13th meeting of the committee, shattering the consensus built around the nearly finalised bill.

PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar ,who had presented the proposal regarding the inclusion of judges and generals in the definition of the term public office-holder had said that both parties had blocked the smooth passage of legislation that was meant to bring ‘sacred cows’ under the ambit of accountability laws.

However, the PPP retracted its suggestion of accountability for judges and generals on Wednesday.

The existing National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, promulgated by General Pervez Musharraf, brought public office-holders, civil servants, politicians and even civilians under the ambit of the law, but exempted armed forces personnel as well as judges of the superior courts.

All parties have now agreed to leave members of the judiciary and military out of the process of accountability under the new legislation.

The new legislation proposes that all existing inquiries and petitions be transferred to the National Accountability Commission (NAC) or the new courts, and will not be terminated, Law Minister Zahid Hamid said during the meeting of the parliamentary committee.

The NAB Ordinance is very harsh, Hamid said, adding that parliamentarians wanted a just new law that held people accountable.

The PTI, however, were against the formation of the NAC, he claimed.

Amendments to the law proposed by the PTI show that it is against naming the new law the National Accountability Commission Bill, 2017, and instead wish for it to be called the National Accountability Bureau Bill, 2017.

The Jamaat-e-Islami rejected the NAC, with JI Senator Tariqullah saying the party wished for improvements in the existing law. The PTI staged a walkout of the committee’s meeting, with Mazari saying the government was not ready to listen to the party’s demands.

“The Parliamentary Committee meeting is not a classroom where we need to raise our hands and ask for permission to speak,” the PTI’s chief whip in the National Assembly said. She said the PTI would take their recommendations for the accountability commission to the parliament. “There should be no differences regarding the appointment of the head of the commission,” she said.