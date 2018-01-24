Judges aware, I’m not guilty, says Nawaz Sharif

Questions continuation of ‘bogus’ cases; Court adjourns hearing of references to Jan 30

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N will not back down from running the movement of restoration for justice.

During the meeting, Nawaz said that National Accountability Bureau team dines out in London with Sheikh Rashid. He said: “they use state funds to go abroad and come back after recreation”.

The cases against him and his family should be closed because they cannot find any evidence which supports that Nawaz is guilty.

“When will NAB stop its search to find evidence against me?” he questioned. “Now they want to make a case against Shahbaz Sharif. He should be commended on building roads and not being sent references.”

Nawaz said that they haven’t accepted the court’s orders over disqualification and that the nation has also rejected this decision. “The judges who gave the verdict want face-saving now. I was certain that they wouldn’t find anything against me. That’s why I did not challenge the court orders,” he added.

International Monetary Fund report suggests that Pakistan is 16 points ahead of India and Pakistanis must appreciate that, he said.

Discussing the verdict Nawaz said: “The judges who gave the verdict know that I was not guilty. When they couldn’t find anything they got interim references. I am fighting for the nation and its people. Because of this I am facing a lot of trouble too.”

Talking about Musharraf, he said that nobody has the audacity to bring him to Pakistan.

Talking about the unfortunate rape, killing of Zainab, Nawaz said that it is a horrible and shameful incident for Pakistan and Asma’s case incredibly disappointing too. “A lot of politics was played over this issue and that shows that the people don’t have a heart for the deceased child.”

Over his quick verdict, Nawaz said that more often than not, the cases are pending for years but his case was heard within six months. Throwing his weight behind Shahbaz Sharif, Nawaz said that those who wish that Shahbaz parts ways with us, they are mistaken, no such thing will happen.

During Ghulam Ishaq Khan’s tenure, an attempt was made for Shahbaz to drift away from the party but that never happened. The second time this was done in Musharraf’s era and this time its happening again. But let me remind you, that would not happen under any circumstance.

Nawaz stated that he is not afraid of anything that may come his way, and he assured that the elections would take place on time.

Nawaz Sharif questioned the continuation and inflation of the corruption cases filed against him. Last week, the National Accountability Bureau filed a supplementary reference against the former prime minister and four others in the Avenfield properties reference.

Nawaz and his family are facing a total of three corruption cases filed by NAB following his disqualification by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case. The former prime minister said when the issue is heading towards a conclusion, why are attempts being made to drag it. “When no evidence is being brought forward, the case should be wrapped up,” he commented.

The former premier lamented that instead of a pat on the back for making roads, “they ask why you are making roads”.

“He who takes the nation on the path of development faces cases but dictators are given a clean chit,” the three-time prime minister stated. “Don’t want to comment on NAB chief’s appointment,” said Nawaz when asked if he regrets the decision to appoint the present NAB chairman.

In a veiled jibe at the superior judiciary, the former prime minister said those visiting hospitals should do it but also take notice of the situation in their own house.

“I believe the entire system needs an overhaul,” he said, adding that there are numerous cases pending in courts but he “will talk about that separately later”. Meanwhile, the accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of National Accountability Bureau references against Sharif family till January 30.

During the hearing headed by Justice Mohammad Bashir, two prosecution witnesses Ghulam Mustafa and Uzair Rehan recorded their statements. Ghulam Mustafa presented transaction record of Hill Metal company while Uzair Rehan verified the documents submitted by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, saying that the details were handed over to investigation officer infront of him.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Khawaja Harris sought permission to read out interim petition over which NAB prosecutor said that Supreme Court had directed to complete the hearing in three months.

Khawaja Harris argued that NAB filed interim reference after four months and now it’s not giving us time of only seven days. Subsequently, the court summoned Afaq Ahmed and Waqar Ahmed in next hearing.