judge video scandal case SC disposes of Nawaz’s review plea

Islamabad

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday disposed of a petition filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif seeking a review of an August 23 verdict by the top court regarding a video scandal involving former accountability court judge Mohammad Arshad Malik.

The top court had on August 23 declared that a video purportedly showing former accountability court judge Arshad Malik making compromising statements about a criminal case was not admissible as evidence until the authenticity of the video was established.

In its August 23 ruling, the top court had directed the petitioner, Ishtiaq Ahmed, to refer to the Islamabad High Court with his plea. A three-member bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, heard arguments on Tuesday morning. In his remarks during the hearing, Justice Khosa sought to dispel the impression that the order regarding the video scandal would have any bearing on the authority of the Islamabad High Court to deliver a verdict in the ongoing case.