Judge recuses from hearing Shoaib money laundering, degree mill case

Additional Sessions Judge (south) Sarah Junejo on Saturday recused herself from hearing the bail plea for Axact CEO Shoaib Shaikh.

Judge Junejo, who issued adjournment orders from her chamber, advised the defendant’s legal counsel to obtain a new date for the hearing till the case is transferred to another judge. Junejo is the third judge to recuse herself from hearing cases against the Axact CEO.

On Friday, Sindh High Court’s Judge Salahuddin Panwar had refused to hear Shaikh’s bail plea, transferring it to Judge Saleem Jaiser who also recused himself from hearing the petition. Judge Jaiser had then forwarded the bail petition to Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar.

During Saturday’s hearing, Shaikh failed to appear before the court, however, co-defendants Zeeshan Anwar and Zeeshan Ahmed remained present in the court room.

Shaikh’s lawyer Ahteshamullah, who had expressed no-confidence on Junejo during a previous hearing, protested the issuance of orders from the judge’s chambers, demanding that she should appear in the courtroom. Later, he requested that the case be transferred to another court.

The next hearing of both, money laundering and fake degree cases, will take place on March 29.