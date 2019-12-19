Judge not of sound mind: AG

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan on Wednesday said that the sanity of the author of the detailed verdict in the Musharraf treason case is “questionable” and called

for his trial and removal under Article 209 of the Constitution.

His remarks came hours after the contentious verdict authored by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth was released, calling for the “corpse” of former

president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf to be “dragged to D-Chowk” and “hanged for 3 days”.

Speaking to media, AG Khan said that the verdict was “unconstitutional, unethical, inhuman, and was given by an individual whose sanity is questionable”.

“He must be tried under Article 209 and I will take appropriate measures for immediate action against him,” he said.

“This is a judgment which I strongly condemn.”

The attorney general said that the law provides for any person to be able to move a petition with the supreme judicial council and he intends on undertaking the

requisite measures to put such a petition forward.

He remarked that the judgment was based “on personal enmity and vengeance”.