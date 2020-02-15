Judge gets bail extension in sexual assault case

JAMSHORO A session court in Kotri on Friday extended a bail plea of a suspended Sehwan civil judge Imtiaz Bhutto allegedly involved in raping a litigant woman till February 21. According to details, the suspended judge appeared before a court of the additional session judge Kotri. The court accepted his plea and extended the bail for seven days till February 21. The lawyers pleaded with the court to record statement of the victim in the courtroom. During the proceedings, the court also asked the accused as to from which laboratory he wanted a report on his DNA test. “If you chooses a laboratory other than the Liaquat University Of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMS) than you will have to bear expenses of it,” the judge remarked. On January 30, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Naeem Shaikh on Thursday constituted a threemember special board to look into sexual assault charges levelled against Sehwan civil judge Imtiaz Bhutto.The board was constituted after the accused expressed dissatisfaction over a probe by a joint investigation team (JIT) and demanded that officials from some other district be tasked to investigate the matter. The special board will look into the allegations and propose recommendations in this regard. Imtiaz Bhutto, who was put under suspension on “misconduct” on January 18, is out on pre-arrest bail until February 2. — INP