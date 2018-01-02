JuD, others barred from collecting charity

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan on Monday prohibited the collection of donations by Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaatud Dawa, the charity wing of banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, as well as several other such organisations named in a list of banned outfits by the United Nations Security Council.

“The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan hereby prohibits all companies from donating cash to the entities and individuals listed under the UNSC sanctions committee’s consolidated list,” read a notification issued by the commission.

In addition to JuD, the UNSC’s list also includes Lashkar-e-Taiba itself, the Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation, the Paasban-i-Ahle-Hadith and Pasban-i-Kashmir, among others. The SECP notification further warned that non-compliance with the said ruling could result in a hefty monetary fine. “The Government of Pakistan has already prescribed a penalty of up to Rs10 million for non-compliance on the sanctions regime being implemented,” it said.