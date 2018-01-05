Jubilee Insurance, Master Paints qualify for main final

Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup 2018

Lahore

Jubilee Insurance/Master Paints qualified for the main final of the Outfitters-sponsored Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup while Army booked berth in the subsidiary final here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Thursday.

One and half goal handicap advantage helped Jubilee Insurance/Master Paints beat Diamond Paints by 5½-4. Hamza Mawaz Khan turned out to be a top scorer from Jubilee Insurance with his tremendous three goals while Edward Bannireve contributed one. Eulogio Celestino hammered a hat-trick for Diamond Paints and Agha Musa Ali Khan struck one.—APP