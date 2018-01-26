Jubilations over Golain power house completion

Gul Hamaad farooqi

Chitral

Phase one of 106 Megawatt Golain Hydro power house has stared electricity supply of 3.5 MW to Chitral town successfully. People of Chitral celebrate this successful and express of their happiness.

A public meeting under the chair of former Member Provincial Assembly Saeed Ahmad Khan was also held at PIA square. Addressing to the public meeting the speakers thanked Federal government, prime Minister and especially then Premier Mian Muhammad Nawaz Shaif who vow his promise and commenced supply of electricity to Chitral directly.

They distributed sweet among the people to express their happy and to celebrate this great successful for Chitral as it remain in dark in past.