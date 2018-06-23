Jubilant aerial firing claims lives of two children

City Reporter

Two children were killed in jubilant aerial firing during a wedding ceremony here on Friday.

Police said that during a wedding ceremony in Mohallah Fazalabad of Rawalpindi, cousins and friends of the bridegroom opened heavy aerial firing to celebrate the event.

The bullets hit two children including Muhammad Usman and Saad Rafique aged between 10 to 12 years resultantly they were killed on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for postmortem.

The police after registering a case into the incident have started the investigation.