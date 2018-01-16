JuA spokesman surrenders

TNSM chief Soofi Mohammad released

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

In a significant development spokesman of banned Jamaat-ul Ahrar (JuA) a splinter group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has surrendered before the security forces. Asad Mansoor along with his two other comrades reportedly laid down weapons before the top intelligence agency in D I Khan on Monday morning.

Reports said Asad Mansoor, who was wanted to the security agencies in many cases related to terrorism and anti-state activities and was believed to be hiding inside the troubled Afghanistan, with shifted to unknown location for further interrogations, with his two accomplices

“Asad Mansoor and his two comrades surrendered voluntarily in DI Khan and also handed over some important documents to a sensitive agency”. Sources said adding the documents may prove useful in apprehending more terrorists and check their subversive activities.

The JuA, based in Ningarhar province of Afghanistan, has been involved in a series of terrorist attacks inside Pakistan including carrying out bomb blasts and attacks on the men in uniform. The Jamaat ul Ahrar, it may be recalled, is a splinter group of defunct Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The JuAhas to its credit perpetrating some of the most brutal attacks in Pakistan since its inception in 2014 and has reportedly been involved in more than 100 terrorist attacks on its soil both in tribal and settled areas.

Earlier in April 2017, it is worth mentioning, the former spokesperson of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and a senior leader of the Jamaat-ulAhrar, Liaqat Mohammad known as Ehsan Ullah Ehsan had also surrendered himself in to Pakistan’s security forces.

The Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor while announcing Ehsan Ullah Ehsan’s surrender before the forces on April -17-2017- had said that the state and the institutions of Pakistan have made considerable progress in the betterment of the country’s security situation.

He had said that the progress has reached to the point that the people who have been planning attacks on Pakistan’s soil from across the border have started to see the error of their ways.

“There can be no bigger achievement for Pakistan than the fact that our biggest enemies are now turning themselves in,” he said. “I want to take this opportunity to announce that Ehsan Ullah Ehsan, the former spokesperson of the TTP and a leader of the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, has turned himself into our security agencies”. The DG ISPR had told media.

Likewise, on December-13-201 the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had barred the government from releasing ex-TTP spokesman Ehsan Ullah Ehsan after the government failed to satisfy the court.

The decision was taken by a two-member bench of the PHC headed by PHC Chief Justice Yahya Afridi during hearing of a writ petition filed by Fazal Khan, father of a student killed in the December 16, 2014 Army Public School attack who had alleged that the government was planning to give clemency to the ex-militant, who is reportedly in the custody of security agencies.

In the meanwhile, the Chief of the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Shariat-e-Mohammadi (TNSM) Maulana Sufi Muhammad was released from jail on Monday. The Peshawar High Court had ordered his release last week after accepting his bail application due to his deteriorating health condition.

On July 30, 2009, a Swat police station had booked the TNSM chief for hate speech against the government. In that speech, Sufi Muhammad had termed the Constitution “un-Islamic” and demanded enforcement of the Sharia. The TNSM chief has been undergoing imprisonment since his arrest when the final phase of a military operation against militants was launched in the Malakand region.

Maulana Soofi Mohammad is the father in law of self-styled cleric and former TTP swat Chief Mullah Fazlullah alias Mullah Radio who was pronounced dead many times before but later he surfaced mostly in Afghanistan.